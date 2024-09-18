Explore the latest budget-friendly smartphones under Rs. 20,000, featuring impressive specs like high-refresh-rate displays and advanced camera systems. Notable models include the iQOO Z9, Poco X6 5G, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, offering great value for money.

Looking for a new smartphone? You have come to the right place. This guide will help you choose the perfect phone for your needs. September has brought a range of exciting new models from brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, and Nothing. Remarkably, smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 are packed with impressive features and high quality. This budget-friendly segment includes devices with stunning displays, robust processors, and sophisticated camera systems, offering many intriguing options without breaking the bank.

Here are some of the best smartphones under ₹20,000:

iQOO Z9 The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards. It is priced at ₹19,998 on Amazon.

Poco X6 5G The POCO X6 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system features a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, while the front camera is a 16MP shooter for high-quality selfies. The device is powered by a 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It supports dual 5G SIM connectivity and runs on Android v13. Its 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹18,499 on Amazon.

CMF Phone (1) The CMF Phone (1) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front camera is a 16MP shooter for crisp selfies. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It supports dual 5G SIM connectivity and operates on Android v14. Its 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹17,840 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, while the 16MP front camera captures detailed selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging for quick power-ups. The phone supports dual 5G SIM connectivity and runs on Android v13. Its 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant is priced at ₹17,987.