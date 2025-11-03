Best phones under ₹30,000 (November 2025): Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo V60e and more

Looking for a powerful 5G smartphone in November 2025 under 30,000? From the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Vivo V60e to the OnePlus Nord CE 5, here are the top mid-range phones offering flagship-level cameras, fast charging, and AI-driven performance without stretching your budget.

Govind Choudhary
Updated3 Nov 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Vivo has launched its latest addition to the V-series lineup, the ‘Vivo V60e’, in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season
Vivo has launched its latest addition to the V-series lineup, the ‘Vivo V60e’, in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season(Vivo India)

The sub- 30,000 smartphone category has become one of the fiercest segments in India’s mobile market, with brands competing to offer flagship-level cameras, robust processors and long-lasting batteries at accessible prices. If you are looking for a 5G-ready handset that delivers strong performance without breaking the bank, here are the standout options worth considering.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola’s latest offering, the Edge 60 Pro, is priced from 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Available in three Pantone-inspired shades, Sparkling Grape, Dazzling Blue and Shadow, the device stands out for both design and durability, boasting IP68 and IP69 ratings.

You may be interested in

Discount

19% OFF

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • Check8GB/12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹29999

₹36999

Get This

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

Discount

16% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro

Oppo F31 Pro

  • CheckGemstone Blue
  • Check8GB or 12GB RAM
  • Check128GB or 256GB Storage
Amazon

₹26999

₹31999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
Amazon

₹32999

₹37999

Get This

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹26997

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹27399

₹29999

Get This

Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15x 5G

  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.8-inch Display Size

₹16999

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹22999

₹27999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

  • CheckViolet Pop
  • Check4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
Amazon

₹18999

₹21999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

It features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Powering the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Motorola’s latest offering, the Edge 60 Pro, is priced from 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary lens with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Selfie lovers get a 50MP front camera. Motorola also promises three Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

iQOO Neo 10R

Starting at 26,999, the iQOO Neo 10R packs serious power with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering AI-enhanced features like AI Erase, AI Translation and AI Photo Enhance. The phone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals.

iQOO Neo 10R starts at a price of 24,999 in India

It houses a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the 32MP front shooter delivers crisp selfies. A 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging keeps it running, and Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15) provides a smooth software experience.

Also Read | Vivo V60e launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo SoC: Price, specs

Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e, priced at 29,999, focuses on camera performance and AI integration. Its 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.07 billion colour support, protected by Diamond Shield Glass.

Photography is its biggest strength, the dual-camera system includes a 200MP OIS-enabled primary sensor with 30x zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, a 50MP Eye Auto-Focus camera ensures stunning selfies. The phone introduces creative AI modes such as AI Festival Portrait and AI Four Season Portrait.

Vivo has launched its latest addition to the V-series lineup, the ‘Vivo V60e’, in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season

A large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, IP68/IP69 durability, and features like NFC, IR Blaster and 360° Antenna make the V60e a well-rounded premium mid-ranger.

Realme 15 5G

Realme’s 15 5G, starting at 25,999, combines smart AI tools with reliable performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, it comes with up to 12GB RAM and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W charging.

The handset offers a dual 50MP camera setup, including a Sony IMX882 sensor, while a 50MP front camera enables detailed 4K selfies and videos. The standout feature is AI Edit Genie, which allows users to edit photos using voice commands — from background swaps to season changes. Additional AI enhancements like MagicGlow 2.0 and Glare Remover further boost creativity.

Realme’s 15 5G, starting at 25,999, combines smart AI tools with reliable performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

The OnePlus Nord CE 5, available from 24,997, delivers a balance of performance and endurance. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and OxygenOS 15, the phone promises four Android updates and six years of security support, a rare guarantee in this price range.

OnePLus Nord CE 5 will be available at an effective price of 21,999

Its 6.77-inch AMOLED display offers 120Hz refresh, and the 50MP Sony main camera with OIS captures 4K HDR footage. The 7,100mAh battery supports Bypass Charging, reducing heat during gaming sessions. AI-powered productivity tools such as Voice Scribe and Call Assistant further enhance the user experience.

Also Read | Best gaming phones under ₹25,000 in February 2025:

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Priced at 25,999, the Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a punch with its Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor and 12GB RAM. The flat 6.73-inch AMOLED screen delivers 1.5K resolution and 3,200 nits peak brightness, tailored for gamers and content lovers alike.

Priced at 25,999, the Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a punch with its Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor and 12GB RAM.

The 6,550mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 90W HyperCharge, achieving a full charge in under 50 minutes. Camera performance is handled by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the 20MP front camera enables 4K video at 60fps.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsBest phones under ₹30,000 (November 2025): Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo V60e and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.