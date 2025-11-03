Best phones under ₹30,000 (November 2025): Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo V60e and more

The sub- ₹30,000 smartphone category has become one of the fiercest segments in India’s mobile market, with brands competing to offer flagship-level cameras, robust processors and long-lasting batteries at accessible prices. If you are looking for a 5G-ready handset that delivers strong performance without breaking the bank, here are the standout options worth considering.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Motorola’s latest offering, the Edge 60 Pro, is priced from ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Available in three Pantone-inspired shades, Sparkling Grape, Dazzling Blue and Shadow, the device stands out for both design and durability, boasting IP68 and IP69 ratings.

It features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Powering the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary lens with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Selfie lovers get a 50MP front camera. Motorola also promises three Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

iQOO Neo 10R Starting at ₹26,999, the iQOO Neo 10R packs serious power with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering AI-enhanced features like AI Erase, AI Translation and AI Photo Enhance. The phone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals.

It houses a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the 32MP front shooter delivers crisp selfies. A 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging keeps it running, and Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15) provides a smooth software experience.

Vivo V60e The Vivo V60e, priced at ₹29,999, focuses on camera performance and AI integration. Its 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.07 billion colour support, protected by Diamond Shield Glass.

Photography is its biggest strength, the dual-camera system includes a 200MP OIS-enabled primary sensor with 30x zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, a 50MP Eye Auto-Focus camera ensures stunning selfies. The phone introduces creative AI modes such as AI Festival Portrait and AI Four Season Portrait.

A large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, IP68/IP69 durability, and features like NFC, IR Blaster and 360° Antenna make the V60e a well-rounded premium mid-ranger.

Realme 15 5G Realme’s 15 5G, starting at ₹25,999, combines smart AI tools with reliable performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, it comes with up to 12GB RAM and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W charging.

The handset offers a dual 50MP camera setup, including a Sony IMX882 sensor, while a 50MP front camera enables detailed 4K selfies and videos. The standout feature is AI Edit Genie, which allows users to edit photos using voice commands — from background swaps to season changes. Additional AI enhancements like MagicGlow 2.0 and Glare Remover further boost creativity.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 The OnePlus Nord CE 5, available from ₹24,997, delivers a balance of performance and endurance. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and OxygenOS 15, the phone promises four Android updates and six years of security support, a rare guarantee in this price range.

Its 6.77-inch AMOLED display offers 120Hz refresh, and the 50MP Sony main camera with OIS captures 4K HDR footage. The 7,100mAh battery supports Bypass Charging, reducing heat during gaming sessions. AI-powered productivity tools such as Voice Scribe and Call Assistant further enhance the user experience.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Priced at ₹25,999, the Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a punch with its Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor and 12GB RAM. The flat 6.73-inch AMOLED screen delivers 1.5K resolution and 3,200 nits peak brightness, tailored for gamers and content lovers alike.

The 6,550mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 90W HyperCharge, achieving a full charge in under 50 minutes. Camera performance is handled by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the 20MP front camera enables 4K video at 60fps.