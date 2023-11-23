Best smartphones under ₹15,000 this November 2023: Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, more
Lava Blaze Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Infinix HOT 30 5G, and Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G are some of the top phones available in this price range.
While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover an affordable smartphone priced under ₹15,000 that offers a good camera, fast processor and at least 6GB RAM. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range.