comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 11:49:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.8 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.85 -0.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210 -0.71%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 972.05 0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.85 0.31%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Best smartphones under 15,000 this November 2023: Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, more
Back Back

Best smartphones under ₹15,000 this November 2023: Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, more

 Livemint

Lava Blaze Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Infinix HOT 30 5G, and Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G are some of the top phones available in this price range.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G comes at a price tag of ₹14,999. (AMAZON)Premium
The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G comes at a price tag of 14,999. (AMAZON)

While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover an affordable smartphone priced under 15,000 that offers a good camera, fast processor and at least 6GB RAM. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is currently retailing on Amazon at 12,999.It boasts 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 16 GB), and a powerful 2.2 GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. This smartphone features a 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz FHD+ Punch Hole Display, offering high-resolution content with Widevine L1 DRM Protection. The device is equipped with a 50 MP AI Camera with LED Flash and a 8 MP selfie camera, supporting 2K video recording with EIS. Additionally, it supports 33W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G(6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

This smartphone is up for grabs at 12,999. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor on a 6nm architecture and offers 120Hz screen refresh rate to enhance gaming on the FHD+ display. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and houses a 50MP primary camera.

Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)

It is available on a price tag of 13,499. The Redmi 12 5G features a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, running on Android 13 with MIUI 14. It sports a 50MP headed dual camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The device comes with a 17.24 cm FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 22.5W charger in the box.

Infinix HOT 30 5G (8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)

The Infinix HOT 30 5G is currently priced at 13,500. It offers 8GB RAM and ample storage with 128GB ROM. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery charging and houses a 50MP AI camera for photography along with an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G comes at a price tag of 14,999. It features a Dimensity 6080 processor. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 16GB with Memory Fusion), a 120Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP AI dual camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 11:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App