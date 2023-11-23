While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover an affordable smartphone priced under ₹15,000 that offers a good camera, fast processor and at least 6GB RAM. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is currently retailing on Amazon at ₹12,999.It boasts 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 16 GB), and a powerful 2.2 GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. This smartphone features a 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz FHD+ Punch Hole Display, offering high-resolution content with Widevine L1 DRM Protection. The device is equipped with a 50 MP AI Camera with LED Flash and a 8 MP selfie camera, supporting 2K video recording with EIS. Additionally, it supports 33W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G(6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹12,999. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor on a 6nm architecture and offers 120Hz screen refresh rate to enhance gaming on the FHD+ display. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and houses a 50MP primary camera.

Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)

It is available on a price tag of ₹13,499. The Redmi 12 5G features a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, running on Android 13 with MIUI 14. It sports a 50MP headed dual camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The device comes with a 17.24 cm FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 22.5W charger in the box.

Infinix HOT 30 5G (8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)

The Infinix HOT 30 5G is currently priced at ₹13,500. It offers 8GB RAM and ample storage with 128GB ROM. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery charging and houses a 50MP AI camera for photography along with an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G comes at a price tag of ₹14,999. It features a Dimensity 6080 processor. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 16GB with Memory Fusion), a 120Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP AI dual camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

