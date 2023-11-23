While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover an affordable smartphone priced under ₹15,000 that offers a good camera, fast processor and at least 6GB RAM. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lava Blaze Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is currently retailing on Amazon at ₹12,999.It boasts 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 16 GB), and a powerful 2.2 GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. This smartphone features a 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz FHD+ Punch Hole Display, offering high-resolution content with Widevine L1 DRM Protection. The device is equipped with a 50 MP AI Camera with LED Flash and a 8 MP selfie camera, supporting 2K video recording with EIS. Additionally, it supports 33W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G(6GB RAM, 128GB ROM) This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹12,999. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor on a 6nm architecture and offers 120Hz screen refresh rate to enhance gaming on the FHD+ display. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and houses a 50MP primary camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) It is available on a price tag of ₹13,499. The Redmi 12 5G features a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, running on Android 13 with MIUI 14. It sports a 50MP headed dual camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The device comes with a 17.24 cm FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 22.5W charger in the box.

Infinix HOT 30 5G (8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) The Infinix HOT 30 5G is currently priced at ₹13,500. It offers 8GB RAM and ample storage with 128GB ROM. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery charging and houses a 50MP AI camera for photography along with an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G comes at a price tag of ₹14,999. It features a Dimensity 6080 processor. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 16GB with Memory Fusion), a 120Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP AI dual camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

