Best wireless earbuds with noise cancelling feature in India

Best wireless earbuds with noise cancelling feature in India2 min read . 02:53 PM IST
- Looking for wireless earphones with best active noise cancellation (ANC)? Read on, We have curated a listed of best ANC wireless earphones in India
Travelling becomes easier when you have earbuds on playing your favorite song. Having an active noise cancelling (ANC) earbud is an add-on as it helps eliminate external noise and distractions. Are you looking for wireless earphones with best active noise cancellation (ANC)? If yes, we have curated a listed of best ANC wireless earphones that are available in India
OnePlus Buds Z2
OnePlus Buds Z2 offers up to 40 dB noise cancelling. It is equipped with two modes - Faint (+/- 25dB) & Extreme (+/- 40 dB). Users can manually adjust these via OnePlus mobile or HeyMelody App. The earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers and offer Dolby Atmos support. It can be purchased at ₹4,799 from Amazon.
Apple AirPods (2nd gen)
Apple AirPods (2nd gen) is selling at ₹11,999 on Amazon right now. The earbuds come powered by new Apple H1 headphone chip to deliver faster wireless connection to your devices. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 5 hours on single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) microphones. It is claimed to track and eliminate more outside sound — even soft sounds like wind. There is a Voice Detect feature on the earbuds that automatically turns off ANC and activate Ambient sound. The earbuds are claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 5 hrs of continuous playtime with ANC on.
Nothing Ear 1
Nothing Ear 1 comes with a price tag of ₹6,999. The device is currently out of stock on Flipkart. It is equipped with a powerful 11.6mm speaker driver and offers Sound by Teenage engineering along with Active Noise Cancellation. It is claimed to offer up to 34 hours of listening time. The earbuds weigh 4.7grams. Nothing Ear (1) uses Clear Voice Technology and three high-definition mics.
Sony WF-1000XM4
Currently selling at ₹19,050 on Amazon, Sony WF-1000XM4 comes with Alexa built-in. It comes powered by Integrated Processor V1 with digital noise cancellation. It features innovative Noise Isolation earbud tips with a more stable fit. It comes with IPX4 water resistance rating and is resistant to splashes and sweat.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are selling at ₹21,490. The earbuds are claimed to deliver a playback time of up to 6 hours. The device also offers fast charging and is said to deliver up to two hours battery with 15 minutes charge.
