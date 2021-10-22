Bet on global markets reaping benefits for Indian gaming cos

Online gaming company Mobile Premier League (MPL) expects the US to become its second-biggest market in terms of revenue by the end of the year if the current pace continues. The company has established a presence as a competitive skill gaming platform in the US over the past three months, said Naman Jhawar, senior vice-president, strategy and operations at MPL. “After India, the most important market for us is the US. We have seen a lot of companies in the US adopt our gaming solution. Brazil is the second-largest followed by Indonesia. We saw most of the uptake happen in the last 6 to 8 months," said Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder Gamezop.

