Beta testing for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 goes live with stricter PC requirements

Activision has detailed new anti-cheat measures for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as the title moves through its beta phase. In a blog post this week the publisher said it had developed what it describes as the most advanced and robust anti-cheat protections it has deployed to date. Central to the plan are upgrades to Ricochet, Activision’s in-house anti-cheat system, intended to improve detection of unauthorised tools and bolster competitive integrity.

PC beta requirements PC players in the beta must enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to take part. These platform-level requirements mirror measures introduced during the Battlefield 6 beta and are intended to make it harder for unauthorised software to interfere with gameplay. Activision said the steps are necessary to protect competition and deter common hacking methods. Some older machines and custom-built PCs may need a firmware update or a discrete TPM module to comply, so players should check hardware compatibility before joining future tests.

Remote Attestation to follow When Black Ops 7 launches on 14 November, Activision will likely add an additional layer called Remote Attestation. This remote verification system could allow servers to check that a player’s machine is in the expected secure state and flag anomalies for further inspection. The company reportedly said combining Secure Boot requirements with Ricochet upgrades and Remote Attestation represents its most comprehensive approach yet to fighting cheats. Activision added it will continue to refine the system based on telemetry and feedback collected during the beta.