Bethesda’s Oblivion Remastered now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: Check prices and what’s new

Bethesda has officially released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remasteredon Tuesday, offering thousands of gamers the chance to relive the 2006 classic with modern enhancements. This shadow-drop release follows a leak that got fans buzzing, and the remaster is now available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Developed by Virtuous, the remaster brings significant updates to the beloved RPG, offering a fresh coat of paint alongside revamped gameplay mechanics, reported Hindustan Times.

Todd Howard, Bethesda's studio head, shared his thoughts on the remaster: "Oblivion was a real defining moment in the series and for how we make games as a studio." The remaster is designed to both appeal to long-time fans and entice newcomers to the series with its updated visuals, gameplay adjustments, and the inclusion of all original downloadable content (DLCs), such as Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine.

Availability and pricing For PlayStation 5 users, the remaster can be purchased digitally through the PlayStation Store for ₹4578, with a Deluxe Edition priced higher at ₹5411, featuring additional content like new weapons and the infamous horse armour. While physical copies may surface at retailers like Walmart and GameStop, the digital version is expected to be the primary option at launch.

Xbox Series X|S owners can grab Oblivion Remastered from the Microsoft Store, with a Deluxe Edition offering extra bonuses. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy the game at no additional cost, available on both Xbox consoles and PC from day one.

On PC, the game can be found on Steam, Windows Store, or via Xbox Game Pass. For those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the game is accessible at no extra charge, making it a cost-effective option for subscribers.

New features The remaster utilises Unreal Engine 5, bringing a complete visual overhaul with improved lighting, more detailed character models, and an overall sharper look. The game’s combat has also been modernised, with Souls-like blocking mechanics, refined archery, a more complex stamina system, and enhanced stealth options. All of the original DLCs are included, preserving the expansive world of Oblivion in a more polished form.

The remaster is a substantial download, requiring around 120GB of storage, so players should ensure they have sufficient space.