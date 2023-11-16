Betting through eGaming using VPNs remains a challenge in restricted states: Expert
Chance-based games still remain banned in many states, including Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
In 2017, Telangana enacted a ban on online gambling and betting. Three years later, Andhra Pradesh followed suit, and the following year, Tamil Nadu amended its laws to ban online gaming. However, gamers have continued to bet on these games through different channels, as Anubhab Sarkar, Managing Partner at Triumvir Law, told LiveMint.