Beware! ChatGPT imposter app steals Instagram & Gmail credentials
- According to the cybersecurity company's blog post, the fake app's links are circulating on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Several social media posts entice users to download the app by promising a $50 bank account credit. However, the app installs malware that steals the user's data instead.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm with its ability to generate content and answer your queries. Now, the cybercriminals are taking advantage of the situation and committing frauds. Recently, Kaspersky researchers have discovered a fraudulent ChatGPT desktop application that contains new malware, capable of stealing users' social media login information.
