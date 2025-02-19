The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a warning about a new scam that fraudsters are using to exploit call merging techniques. This method tricks individuals into revealing their One-Time Passwords (OTPs), leading to significant financial losses.

NPCI, the organisation behind the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), highlighted the issue on social media platform X. They cautioned users, stating: "Scammers are using call merging to trick you into revealing OTPs. Don’t fall for it! Stay alert and protect your money."

How do the fraudsters work The scam works by fraudsters calling unsuspecting individuals while pretending to be a friend or acquaintance. They claim to have obtained the user’s contact details from a mutual connection and request that the call be merged to include this person. Once the victim agrees, they unknowingly connect to a genuine OTP verification call from their bank.

The criminals meticulously time their calls so that the victim shares the OTP without realising they are being deceived. As soon as the OTP is provided, the fraudsters execute unauthorised transactions, resulting in financial losses for the victim.

How to stay safe To help users protect themselves from this scam, UPI has provided several precautionary measures. Firstly, individuals should avoid merging calls from unknown numbers, as scammers often use this tactic to gain trust. Secondly, it is essential to verify the identity of any caller claiming to be a bank representative or a known contact before taking any action.

Lastly, if a person receives an OTP for a transaction they did not initiate, they should report it immediately by calling 1930, the national cyber crime cell. They should also notify their bank to prevent potential fraud.