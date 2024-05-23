Beware Google Chrome users! CERT-In alerts to dangerous security risks: How to protect your device
Google Chrome users should urgently update their browsers due to critical vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In. These flaws, affecting versions before 125.0.6422.76/.77, could allow hackers to control devices, steal data, and install malware.
