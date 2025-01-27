The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory urging users to update their Google Chrome browser and ChromeOS devices to the latest versions today. This follows the identification of multiple vulnerabilities in older versions of the software, which malicious actors could potentially exploit.

According to the advisory, the affected software includes Google Chrome versions prior to 132.0.6834.110/111 for Windows and Mac, 132.0.6834.110 for Linux, and ChromeOS versions before 16093.68.0. These vulnerabilities, if left unaddressed, could lead to severe security breaches, putting users’ data and systems at risk.

In response, Google has released a Stable Channel Update for Google Chrome on desktop platforms, which addresses the vulnerabilities. The tech giant has confirmed that the update is currently rolling out and is expected to be available to all users in the coming days. Similarly, Chromebook users are advised to update their devices to the latest version of ChromeOS to ensure their security is not compromised.

CERT-In has strongly recommended that all users apply these updates as soon as possible to mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities. Keeping software up to date is a vital step in safeguarding personal and organisational data from potential cyber threats.

Users can check for updates by navigating to the settings menu of their browser or ChromeOS device. This proactive measure is essential in maintaining a secure online environment and protecting against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber risks.