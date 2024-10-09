Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 09 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 -0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 531.45 0.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.15 2.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 797.00 1.91%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 491.80 -3.17%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Beware Microsoft Edge users! Govt. warns against critical risk: How to protect your device
BackBack

Beware Microsoft Edge users! Govt. warns against critical risk: How to protect your device

Livemint

The Indian government warns Microsoft Edge users to update to version 129.0.2792.79 or later due to critical security vulnerabilities that could allow remote attacks. CERT-In advises that outdated browsers pose significant risks, urging users to maintain security through regular updates.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has flagged multiple security flaws in versions of Microsoft Edge earlier than 129.0.2792.79. (Microsoft)Premium
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has flagged multiple security flaws in versions of Microsoft Edge earlier than 129.0.2792.79. (Microsoft)

The government of India has issued a critical warning to users of Microsoft Edge, urging them to update their browsers to the latest version to protect against significant security vulnerabilities. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has flagged multiple security flaws in versions of Microsoft Edge earlier than 129.0.2792.79. These flaws could potentially allow remote attackers and cybercriminals to bypass security controls and execute arbitrary code on a user’s device.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities arise from several underlying issues, including the insufficient data validation in Mojo, inappropriate implementation in the V8 JavaScript engine, and an integer overflow in the Layout component of the browser. Exploiting these weaknesses could also enable attackers to target users by tricking them into visiting malicious websites or opening compromised HTML pages, putting sensitive personal data at serious risk.

The government agency has highlighted that these vulnerabilities if left unpatched, could lead to substantial security breaches. In response, users are strongly encouraged to update their browsers to the latest version, ensuring they receive the essential security patches provided by Microsoft.

With an increasing reliance on web browsers for activities ranging from online banking to social media, the security of these platforms has never been more critical. While using outdated browser versions might seem more convenient, the risks of doing so are significant, especially as cyber threats continue to evolve. CERT-In has underscored the need for users to remain vigilant and prioritise regular updates to maintain a secure browsing experience.

In addition to updating browsers, the government body has recommended users stay informed about security updates and follow best practices for safeguarding personal information online. As threats become more sophisticated, staying proactive about security measures is crucial for protecting against potential attacks.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Unbelievable deals on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, luggage and more in amazon sale. Celebrate Diwali 2024 with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 09 Oct 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue