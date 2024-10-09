Beware Microsoft Edge users! Govt. warns against critical risk: How to protect your device
The Indian government warns Microsoft Edge users to update to version 129.0.2792.79 or later due to critical security vulnerabilities that could allow remote attacks. CERT-In advises that outdated browsers pose significant risks, urging users to maintain security through regular updates.
The government of India has issued a critical warning to users of Microsoft Edge, urging them to update their browsers to the latest version to protect against significant security vulnerabilities. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has flagged multiple security flaws in versions of Microsoft Edge earlier than 129.0.2792.79. These flaws could potentially allow remote attackers and cybercriminals to bypass security controls and execute arbitrary code on a user’s device.