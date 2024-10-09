The government of India has issued a critical warning to users of Microsoft Edge, urging them to update their browsers to the latest version to protect against significant security vulnerabilities. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has flagged multiple security flaws in versions of Microsoft Edge earlier than 129.0.2792.79. These flaws could potentially allow remote attackers and cybercriminals to bypass security controls and execute arbitrary code on a user’s device.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities arise from several underlying issues, including the insufficient data validation in Mojo, inappropriate implementation in the V8 JavaScript engine, and an integer overflow in the Layout component of the browser. Exploiting these weaknesses could also enable attackers to target users by tricking them into visiting malicious websites or opening compromised HTML pages, putting sensitive personal data at serious risk.

The government agency has highlighted that these vulnerabilities if left unpatched, could lead to substantial security breaches. In response, users are strongly encouraged to update their browsers to the latest version, ensuring they receive the essential security patches provided by Microsoft.

With an increasing reliance on web browsers for activities ranging from online banking to social media, the security of these platforms has never been more critical. While using outdated browser versions might seem more convenient, the risks of doing so are significant, especially as cyber threats continue to evolve. CERT-In has underscored the need for users to remain vigilant and prioritise regular updates to maintain a secure browsing experience.

In addition to updating browsers, the government body has recommended users stay informed about security updates and follow best practices for safeguarding personal information online. As threats become more sophisticated, staying proactive about security measures is crucial for protecting against potential attacks.

