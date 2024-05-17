Beware Microsoft users! Govt issues alert against THESE vulnerabilities: Check full details
CERT-In warns of critical security advisory regarding multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products, posing risks like unauthorized access and data theft. Users are advised to update software regularly and maintain strong passwords, install antivirus software, and be cautious with links and emails.
CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a critical security advisory warning of potential vulnerabilities affecting individuals and organizations.