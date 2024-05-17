CERT-In warns of critical security advisory regarding multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products, posing risks like unauthorized access and data theft. Users are advised to update software regularly and maintain strong passwords, install antivirus software, and be cautious with links and emails.

CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a critical security advisory warning of potential vulnerabilities affecting individuals and organizations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The warning emphasizes numerous vulnerabilities found across a range of Microsoft offerings, including Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Dynamics, Bing browser, Microsoft Developer tools, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft applications.

These vulnerabilities, as identified by CERT-In, pose significant risks, including unauthorized access to sensitive data, remote code execution, bypassing security controls, spoofing, tampering attacks, and triggering denial-of-service conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A statement on CERT-In's website warns, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Products, which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, conduct remote code execution attacks, bypass security restrictions, conduct spoofing attacks, conduct tampering attacks, or cause denial of service conditions."

Exploitation of these vulnerabilities, as cautioned by CERT-In, can result in security breaches leading to financial losses, data theft, and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

To mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities, CERT-In advises users to ensure regular software updates, encompassing systems, applications, and security software. Security updates typically contain patches addressing such vulnerabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, users are encouraged to maintain robust passwords for accounts containing sensitive information and to install antivirus software to mitigate the risk of malicious viruses. Additionally, exercising caution when interacting with links and phishing emails is emphasized to prevent unauthorized access by malicious actors.

In separate developments, a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome has sparked worry among both regular users and cybersecurity specialists. CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning, emphasizing the seriousness of these fresh security vulnerabilities.

As per the most recent security advisory from CERT-In, the vulnerabilities detected in Google Chrome could potentially enable a remote attacker to breach a user's system. These identified issues encompass a use-after-free flaw in the visuals and angle components, alongside a heap buffer overflow in WebAudio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

