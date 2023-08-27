Beware of job scam! Man loses ₹18 lakh in recent case; here are some safety tips

Lately, there has been a notable surge in online scams occurring in India. Individuals are increasingly becoming ensnared in the schemes of fraudsters, resulting in the loss of their hard-earned money to meticulously orchestrated online scams.

A considerable number of people are lured by the prospect of quick and effortless income through part-time employment or online tasks. Scammers frequently make initial contact via WhatsApp, tempting individuals with opportunities to earn from the comfort of their homes.

In the latest incident, a Mumbai resident fell prey to one of these scams and ended up losing approximately ₹18 lakh in his pursuit of earning additional income online.

According to PTI, a 48-year-old Kharghar resident was enticed by fraudsters with the allure of fast cash. They persuaded him to carry out specific assignments, and initially, he did receive some payments for his efforts. However, his unfortunate outcome was losing ₹17.9 lakh, which he had transferred to various bank accounts with the hope of earning more returns. Regrettably, he never saw any returns, and the victim disclosed that the money had been sent to four separate bank accounts.

Upon receiving the man's complaint, the Navi Mumbai cyber police station initiated an investigation and filed a cheating case.

Scams of this nature are prevalent, and safeguarding oneself from online fraudsters necessitates vigilance. To avoid becoming an easy target, consider implementing these precautions.

Protecting yourself from online scams is of utmost importance, and there are five simple yet crucial steps to bear in mind.

Firstly, maintaining a high level of vigilance is essential when dealing with unexpected emails or messages that appear suspicious. Approach such communications with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Secondly, refrain from clicking on links sent by unfamiliar sources, as they may lead you to unsafe websites or downloads.

Thirdly, guard your personal information diligently and never divulge it to unknown callers, particularly if they request it over the phone or through text messages, especially when it involves making financial transactions.

Fourthly, always verify requests, especially if they involve sensitive actions or information. If in doubt, reach out to the relevant organization or individual directly through trusted channels to confirm the legitimacy of the request.

Lastly, in the event of suspicion regarding a scam or phishing attempt, swift action is crucial. Delete the message or terminate the call without disclosing any information. Safeguarding yourself from such scams necessitates a cautious and thoughtful approach to unexpected offers, and by adhering to these steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to online fraud.