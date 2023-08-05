In a recent tweet, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an urgent warning about a malicious and widespread mobile app campaign. Fraudsters have been circulating phishing links on a large scale, attempting to deceive unsuspecting users into downloading a fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app. The objective of these scammers is to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities.

The IRCTC, which handles online ticketing and other railway-related services, has alerted the public to be cautious and vigilant. They advise users to avoid falling prey to these deceptive tactics by downloading only the official IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile Apps available on Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. The official numbers published on the IRCTC official website, https://irctc.co.in, should be used to reach IRCTC Customer Care.

This fraudulent mobile app scam is particularly concerning due to its potential to harm unsuspecting users who may unknowingly share sensitive personal information or become victims of financial fraud. The app's fake nature and deceptive interface might lead users to input confidential details such as login credentials, payment information, and personal data, exposing them to identity theft and financial loss.

“Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities. People are advised not to fall prey of such fraudsters and use only IRCTC’s official Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and call IRCTC Customer Care on official numbers published on IRCTC official website https://irctc.co.in. Be Alert! Be Safe!" tweeted IRCTC.

To counter this threat, IRCTC has urged all commuters and users of its services to stay informed and follow security measures to protect themselves from falling victim to such fraudulent activities. Staying cautious while browsing the internet and avoiding clicking on suspicious links or downloading apps from unverified sources is crucial.