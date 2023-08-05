Beware of phishing scam! IRCTC issues urgent warning against fake mobile app targeting users1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) warns of fake mobile app campaign circulating phishing links to deceive users. Be cautious and download only official IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to fraudsters.
In a recent tweet, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an urgent warning about a malicious and widespread mobile app campaign. Fraudsters have been circulating phishing links on a large scale, attempting to deceive unsuspecting users into downloading a fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app. The objective of these scammers is to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities.
This fraudulent mobile app scam is particularly concerning due to its potential to harm unsuspecting users who may unknowingly share sensitive personal information or become victims of financial fraud. The app's fake nature and deceptive interface might lead users to input confidential details such as login credentials, payment information, and personal data, exposing them to identity theft and financial loss.
“Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities. People are advised not to fall prey of such fraudsters and use only IRCTC’s official Rail Connect Mobile Apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and call IRCTC Customer Care on official numbers published on IRCTC official website https://irctc.co.in. Be Alert! Be Safe!" tweeted IRCTC.
To counter this threat, IRCTC has urged all commuters and users of its services to stay informed and follow security measures to protect themselves from falling victim to such fraudulent activities. Staying cautious while browsing the internet and avoiding clicking on suspicious links or downloading apps from unverified sources is crucial.