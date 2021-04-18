WhatsApp users have been receiving links on their phones which claims that it can turn the instant messaging application's theme from its trademark green to pink. Additionally, the link also promises new features . Cyber experts have warned users of the messaging application to refrain from clicking on any such link.

The link is masked as an official update from WhatsApp. If the user does click on the link, their phones might get hacked and they may lose access to their Whatsapp account. A PTI report claims that several of WhatsApp users have been sharing the link unknowingly.

"Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in Whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost," cyber security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

According to Cyber intelligence firm Voyager Infosec director Jiten Jain, users are strictly advised never to install any APK or mobile app other than those available on the official App store of Google or Apple.

"Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like photos, SMS, contacts etc. Keyboard based malwares can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The current case of Pink Whatsapp or Whatsapp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps," Jain said.

When contacted, Whatsapp said, "Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact."

