Beware of work-from-home scam! Delhi man loses ₹9 lakh to online job fraud2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:29 PM IST
- Delhi man loses over ₹9 lakh in a cyber fraud after applying for a work-from-home job online. Caution advised while applying for job opportunities online and verifying the source.
A Delhi resident fell prey to cybercrime and lost over ₹9 lakh when he clicked on a link while applying for a work-from-home job online. The victim had intended to earn some extra money, but unfortunately, he became a victim of a scam. It serves as a reminder to be cautious while applying for job opportunities online and to verify the authenticity of the source.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×