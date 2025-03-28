Beyond Ghibli portraits: What else can you create with ChatGPT’s new image generator?

Ever since OpenAI rolled out native image generation in ChatGPT, users have been eager to test the potential of the new tool in various creative ways.

While users initially experimented with different styles of image manipulation, the Studio Ghibli-style images have gained the most traction on social media.

While some people are frustrated by this ongoing trend, others can't get enough of the Japanese anime world. Regardless of which camp you belong to, it is interesting to know what else one can do with this new technology.

What else can you do with ChatGPT's new capabilities? While most of the Twitterverse is filled with Studio Ghibli portraits, Reddit users are now moving on to other options.

Some users have started using ChatGPT to create replicas of other popular themes, including LEGO, Medusa, and unearthed Roman sculptures. Below are a few examples of these filters. Reddit users applied all of these filters while using the famous "distracted boyfriend" meme.

However, ChatGPT's new capabilities offer more than just applying filters to images. In their release blog, OpenAI showed off some truly stunning images created with GPT-4o.

In one such image, Karl Marx can be seen outside a modern store carrying some shopping bags. In another image, an astronaut appears to be painting a cosmic scene while inside a spacecraft or space station.

The possibilities are endless with the new ChatGPT feature; however, OpenAI has now restricted the number of images even paid users can create, so trying out all these alternatives in one day may be hard, though users can eventually explore them over time.

Picture of Astronaut imagined using ChatGPT

Karl Marx's picture generated using ChatGPT

Viral meme reimagined in Medusa theme via ChatGPT

Same meme in unearthed roman sculptures theme

Lego theme for the same viral meme

What is native image generation? This is not the first time that ChatGPT has been able to generate images. In fact, the chatbot has been offering these services even to free users for a while now, but the real catch is the native image generation capability that it has now acquired.

What exactly is native image generation? Native image generation refers to the chatbot's ability to generate and edit images directly using its multimodal capabilities rather than relying on external models like DALL-E 3. While Gemini introduced native image generation support earlier than ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot has definitely gained better traction among the masses.

Why is native image generation a big deal? OpenAI has unlocked image generation capabilities directly in GPT-4o, allowing the chatbot to "refine images through natural conversation". ChatGPT can now also handle between 10-20 different objects in an image, which brings more control and consistency to the images.