BGMI 2.8 update brings 'Halloween' theme! How to get Gothic Gentlemen outfit

Battlegrounds Mobile India continues to enhance player engagement by regularly introducing new themes, crates, items, and features. The latest 2.8 update has brought forth a captivating "zombie edge" theme, generating significant excitement among players.

In the spirit of the Halloween season, the game has unveiled the enticing Wicked Night Crate, offering players a chance to acquire the Gothic Gentleman outfit and various other rewards. Here's how you can obtain the new crate and the themed outfit.

BGMI recently unveiled the Gothic Gentleman outfit through an official Instagram post. To acquire this set, players can open the newly introduced Wicked Night Crate, now accessible in the game using UC (BGMI's in-game currency).

This crate presents a range of exclusive items, including the Gothic Gentleman outfit, Fright Night outfit, Hellfire-AKM, Fright Night hood, Gothic Gentleman hat, and more. It provides users with the chance to align their outfits with the current theme.

To acquire the Wicked Night Crate and obtain its contents, players must use their UCs. You can find the Wicked Night Crate in the "Crates" section of the menu. Just choose the Wicked Night Crate and click on "Open." The initial crate opening will require 30UC, while subsequent openings will cost 60UC.

For 540UC, players can unlock the premium crate ten times. Acquiring the new sets depends solely on luck, so only a fortunate few will be able to obtain them. Additionally, it is essential to note that the new crate is available for a limited time, so make sure to secure these fantastic items before it is discontinued.

To recall, BGMI maker Krafton has also started a new initiative called the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) in a bid to stimulate and expand the gaming ecosystem in the country.

Krafton's KIGI programme will last from six months to a year and will support around 6-10 teams annually by mentoring them and providing them with access to the company's internal resources including data analytics and market research. After the completion of the programme, participants will have the choice to have their games self-published or take venture capital funding from external investors and Krafton.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

