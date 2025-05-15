BGMI 3.8 now rolling out: What’s new in the Attack on Titan-themed update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has officially begun rolling out its highly awaited 3.8 update across India. Packed with new features and a strikingAttack on Titan-inspired theme, the update promises to bring a fresh layer of excitement to the popular battle royale game. However, not all players will receive the update at once, as Krafton has confirmed it is being released in phases for both Android and iOS users.

The headline addition in this update is the all-newSteampunk Frontier Theme Mode, heavily influenced by the acclaimed anime seriesAttack on Titan. This new mode introduces two exclusive hot-drop zones located near the Shooting Range and Mylta on the Erangel map. These areas are designed to deliver high-stakes combat and are expected to become popular landing spots thanks to their enhanced loot and close-combat opportunities.

One of the most talked-about features is theGiant Potion, which allows players to transform into a giant for a limited duration. In an interesting twist, teammates can even ride on the shoulders of the enlarged player. While this offers tactical advantages, players must use the potion wisely as the effect is temporary. Adding to the thrill is theMechanical Hook, a new mobility tool that functions similarly to Spider-Man’s web-slinging, enabling players to swing between locations and navigate the battlefield with added agility.

Another major gameplay enhancement comes in the form ofLoot Trains. These moving trains will travel across the map carrying powerful weapons and special items. Players who manage to board and secure loot from these trains will likely gain a significant advantage during matches. This dynamic feature adds a new objective for players and encourages more strategic planning and timing.

To install the update, players must ensure they have at least 2GB of available storage on their devices. Additionally, the game’s current version must be up to date to prevent download or installation errors. Once the update is available for a user’s device, it can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS. Since the rollout is happening in stages, players who do not see the update immediately are advised to check again later.