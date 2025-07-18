BGMI 3.9 update lets gamers play as Optimus Prime: How to join as a Transformer character

Krafton has launched the 3.9 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), introducing a new limited-time mode in collaboration with Transformers, headlined by the iconic character Optimus Prime.

The latest update allows players to summon and take control of Optimus Prime during matches, marking a significant crossover in the mobile battle royale title. Using a new in-game item called the Spacebridge Beacon, which appears in specific drop zones, players can call in Optimus in his truck form. Once deployed, he transforms into his robot avatar, equipped with abilities such as the Thermal Axe and Charge Slam.

In addition to these abilities, players can collect Energon Cubes throughout the match. These items serve as upgrade tools, enhancing Optimus Prime’s combat skills and unlocking a powerful ultimate move.

A new in-game event called the Transformers Prize Path is set to begin on 18 July. Through this event, players can complete missions and level up to unlock Optimus Prime-themed skins and other cosmetic rewards.

Another feature introduced in the update is the Nemesis Showdown. If both Optimus Prime and Megatron are summoned within the same match, a special encounter can occur, leading to a cinematic battle between the two characters, adding a dramatic layer to standard gameplay.

The BGMI 3.9 update is currently available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

In other news, Krafton is reportedly considering extending the timeline for a potential bonus payout at its subsidiary, Unknown Worlds, following the delay of Subnautica 2 to next year.