​BGMI 4.2 update released: Royal Enfield bikes to Peaky Blinders crossover— Check all new features

Krafton India has rolled out the BGMI 4.2 Update with a few major collaborations, a revamped competitive system, and new events. The update, which went live today, also brings the iconic Royal Enfield bikes to the world of BGMI for the first time, though they won't be available to players till 19 January.

From riding Royal Enfield bikes to donning Peaky Blinders outfits, here is everything you need to know about the new BGMI 4.2 update.

Primewood Genesis: The core attraction of the BGMI 4.2 update is the Primewood Genesis theme mode, which is a fantasy-driven theme that the company says transforms the battleground into a living, evolving world via collective player progression, environmental storytelling, and new ability-based gameplay.

Unlike static seasonal themes, this mode features environmental storytelling where every match contributes to the growth and restoration of a "World Tree." Krafton says this shared progression helps breed collaboration across the community and helps make the battleground feel alive, responsive, and constantly evolving.

The mode also reimagines BGMI terrain with mutant flora, evolving structures, and strategic control zones, and creates a gameplay experience which helps promote exploration, squad coordination, and tactical decision-making.

Krafton is also introducing a Global World Tree Progress Bar that unlocks abilities through collective participation. The map is also populated with a Primewood Heart, which is a central instance that allows players to control battlefield mechanics like shields, teleport gates, and healing zones. The company is also bringing Magic Seeds that grow across matches and can be harvested for rewards.

The Primewood Genesis theme also includes hostile mutant flora which guard high-value chests and loot.

New gameplay elements with the theme include:

Florawings: For enhanced flight and rapid repositioning.

Targeting Vines: To bind enemies and create destructible shields.

Honey Badger (Overgrowth Variant): Features kill-based restoration and explosive seed capsules.

Bramblewood Scorpion: A stealth vehicle capable of burrowing.

Cherry Blossom Deer: A two-seater fantasy vehicle for fast traversal.

Royal Enfield bikes and Peaky Blinder characters are coming to BGMI:

Krafton has announced two major partnerships with the BGMI 4.2 update. The company is bringing Royal Enfield's popular Continental GT 650 and Bullet 350 bikes along with themed crates and rewards in the game starting from 19 January, 2026. It is also bringing Peaky Blinder gang characters and a Thomas Shelby voice pack to the game from the same date.

View full Image Royal Enfield bikes are coming to BGMI from 19 January

Seasonal Events The BGMI 4.2 update is also giving space to seasonal exchange events aligned with India's national celebrations. The company is bringing a Republic Day Exchange offering permanent rewards and themed space gifts.