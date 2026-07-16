BGMI 4.5 update: Naruto themed maps, Spider-Man mode, Ferrari cars and everything new

KRAFTON has begun the rollout of its BGMI 4.5 update that brings one of the biggest collaborations to the battle royale game yet. The latest update introduces a Naruto-themed gameplay mode with new locations and ninja abilities, alongside a Spider-Man crossover, licensed Ferrari vehicles, new WOW mode experiences and a host of anniversary rewards.

Here's everything new in the BGMI 4.5 update.

Naruto takes over Erangel and Livik Among the top highlight of the BGMI 4.5 update is the Naruto: Ninjas Assemble collaboration, which transforms parts of Erangel and Livik into locations inspired by the popular anime series. Players can visit iconic landmarks including Hidden Leaf Village, Hokage Rock, Ichiraku Ramen Shop and the Ninja Academy.

The update also introduces a range of ninja abilities such as Rasengan, Chidori, Flying Raijin Jutsu, Ninja Run and Voice-Activated Ninjutsu, allowing players to fight using techniques inspired by Naruto characters. Players can also take on multi-stage Kurama (Nine-Tails) boss battles for exclusive rewards.

KRAFTON says it has also added a new Kurama Defense event where players across the server work together to defend the Hidden Leaf Village instead of competing against each other. The update further brings Naruto-themed outfits, lobby music, cosmetic items and special login rewards.

Spider-Man swings into BGMI It's Spider Man season and BGMI players will also soon able to experience the popular super hero themed mode in the game starting from 30th July. The latest collab brings Web Swing, Spider Climb, Spider-Sense and Web Attack abilities to BGMI which will allow players to move around the map using Spider-Man's signature traversal mechanics.

The update also introduces several Marvel-inspired locations, including Skyline Plaza, Peter Parker's apartment and Aunt May's grave, where players can complete themed missions and unlock exclusive rewards.

Ferrari joins BGMI The BGMI 4.5 update also marks Ferrari's debut in the game with four officially licensed cars: Ferrari Roma, Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari LaFerrari and Ferrari SF90 XX Spider. Krafton says that players can also find the Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 race car displayed at dedicated locations and take in-game photos with it.

New WOW mode, Card Collections and anniversary rewards The latest update expands BGMI's WOW mode with new community-created experiences, including Steal a Brain Rot and Shoot a Brain Rot. KRAFTON has also introduced new India-themed and Naruto-themed Card Collections as part of the game's fifth anniversary celebrations.

Players can also claim anniversary rewards through login events, Flash Crew missions and limited-time activities. KRAFTON has also confirmed that content creator CarryMinati will join BGMI through a special collaboration around Independence Day.

BGMI 4.5 update release schedule