Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is rolling out its version 4.7 update in India today, 18 November. KRAFTON India has officially confirmed the release date, and the game, featuring a winter theme, will be available on Android and iOS. The update adds the new Arctic Chronicles mode, which is based on the Norsemen's Jormungandr – the giant serpent from Norse mythology. It also introduces changes to Erangel, Livik and Vikendi, as well as new seasonal events and rewards.

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According to KRAFTON India's announcement, the largest addition is Arctic Chronicles, which will alter some locations across the three maps and introduce new exploration opportunities. There are also two more special events: Erangel Subzero in December and the Snow Festival and a special celebration of the New Year.

Here is the BGMI 4.7 release schedule, expected rollout time, key features and steps to download the update.

BGMI 4.7 update release time in India KRAFTON India hasn't revealed an official rollout time. Based on previous update schedules, the new version is expected to become available during the early morning hours. Gaming reports indicate the launch could be between 6:30 am and 7:30 am IST. However, this timing has not been confirmed by the developer.

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Google's update could be available for Android and iOS at different times. Players with no visibility into the update need to check their app stores later for the update.

How to download the BGMI 4.7 update on Android and iPhone The update is available for download via the Google Play Store for Android users and Apple's App Store for iPhone users.

On Android: Open the Google Play Store Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India Visit the official game listing and tap Update Launch the game and download additional resources Restart the game if prompted On iPhone: Open the Apple App Store Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India Open the official listing and tap Update Launch the game and download the required resources A stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended for downloading the update and additional game files. Players must not download from any unofficial APK websites and should only download from the official app stores.

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BGMI 4.7 update: What's new? 1. Arctic Chronicles brings Jormungandr to Erangel, Livik and Vikendi Version 4.7's most prominent feature is Arctic Chronicles. The mode will run from 18 November to 18 January. Inspired by the Norse mythological serpent Jormungandr, it introduces a giant creature whose body becomes part of the battleground.

A special horn is available for players to use that will raise a hidden tower out of the water when the tail of the serpent is activated. These new regions will be filled with loot and other trails for exploration.

2. Erangel Subzero arrives on 3 December Erangel Subzero is scheduled to debut in ranked matches on 3 December. The plot follows a failed experiment which leads to the Tesonic satellites crashing into the island, releasing freezing gas.

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Stalber will be filled with ice, and Shelter will become a satellite crash site stocked with supplies. Part of the Sosnovka bridge will also collapse. The mode will introduce cold weather equipment and vehicles.

3. Snow Festival and New Year celebrations The Snow Festival is scheduled to begin on 17 December. Besides this, BGMI will organise a New Year's celebration on 31 December. Apart from most maps, a countdown will be visible at 8 pm IST, and fireworks will be displayed at midnight.

BGMI 4.7 update: Important dates

Feature or event Date Version 4.7 release November 18, 2026 Arctic Chronicles begins November 18, 2026 Erangel Subzero begins December 3, 2026 Snow Festival begins December 17, 2026 New Year countdown December 31, 2026 Arctic Chronicles ends January 18, 2027

Once the update is rolled out to the players' devices, they will be able to download BGMI version 4.7 from the official Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.