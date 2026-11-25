KRAFTON India started the open beta testing of BGMI Air for Android users on 25 November. The Battlegrounds Mobile India experience is being ported to smartphones with limited storage and lower hardware specifications as the Battle Royale game, formerly called BGMI Lite. The beta has now been released on Google Play ahead of the game's official release in India on 10 December.

The new game will be released as a standalone app with a download size of around 1 GB. According to KRAFTON India, BGMI Air aims to make mobile gaming more accessible without compromising the core battle royale experience. The company has also revealed that players will not need to transfer their accounts to play the new game.

BGMI Air open beta download link: How to get it Android users can access the BGMI Air open beta through Google Play. Here are the steps to download the game:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone Search for BGMI Air Check that the developer is listed as KRAFTON Open the official game listing and select the available download or installation option Wait for the installation to finish and launch the game Players should be careful not to download APK files from unofficial sources, as they may contain altered or unsafe versions of the game.

Is BGMI Air available for iPhone users? No. KRAFTON has not announced a TestFlight download link for iOS users. However, the game appeared on Apple's App Store for pre-registration ahead of its release.

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BGMI Air features and download size KRAFTON India claims BGMI Air will initially be 1 GB. The smaller version is for entry-level smartphones and those with limited internal storage.

The company is trying to present the Air version of BGMI as a standalone game and not an update to BGMI. The current BGMI users do not need to log out and log back in with a new user ID.

Reports ahead of the beta have also pointed to the classic Erangel map and multiplayer support for up to 100 players.

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BGMI Air India launch date KRAFTON India has confirmed that BGMI Air will officially launch in India on 10 December. The open beta comes after a closed beta test between 20 and 24 November in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.