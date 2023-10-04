BGMI maker Krafton has come up with a new initiative Krafton India Gaming Incubator that will help provide Indian companies with financial assistant of up to $150k along with mentorship and other support.

BGMI maker Krafton has started a new initiative called the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) in a bid to stimulate and expand the gaming ecosystem in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton's KIGI programme will last from six months to a year and will support around 6-10 teams annually by mentoring them and providing them with access to the company's internal resources including data analytics and market research. After the completion of the programme, participants will have the choice to have their games self-published or take venture capital funding from external investors and Krafton. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton says that KIGI will focus on ventures that are eager to scale, open for mentorship, passionate about game development and are interested in future funding opportunities. The company notes that gambling and real money gaming-centred entities will not be considered for this initiative.

The participants selected for the KIGI programme will mentored by renowned gaming executives, game builders and industry experts including creative director of PUBG Studios Dave Curd and game producer at KRAFTON Harns Kim.

The financial support offered through the KIGI programme will range between $50,000 to $1,50,00 depending on the need of the companies. Krafton says it is looking actively for early-stage startups, students and independent developers for the new initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The KIGI programme will be headed by former Gameloft and Electronic Arts executive Anuj Sahani. In a statement about the new initiative, Sahani said, “We are enthusiastic about witnessing the emergence of groundbreaking ideas and games from the program."

“Our program is designed to provide aspiring developers, designers, and creators with the resources and mentorship they need to bring their ideas to life." Sahani added.

Interested startups can apply for the KIGI programme by going to the following link: https://www.krafton.com/en/csr/krafton-india-gaming-incubator/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!