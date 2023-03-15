BGMI maker Krafton launches new game in India, Road to Valor : Empires2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:51 PM IST
- Road to Valor: Empires comes with exclusive India-specific features like the option to create custom rooms to watch and play games with friends and more.
Krafton Inc., the makers of popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has launched its latest mobile game in India. Dubbed Road to Valor: Empires, the online game is available for download via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
