Krafton Inc., the makers of popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has launched its latest mobile game in India. Dubbed Road to Valor: Empires, the online game is available for download via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Announcing the new mobile game, the company said “With the aim to provide an immersive gaming experience for the Indian community, Road to Valor: Empires has been reimagined to include India-specific content and updates including Hindi language support."

Pre-registrations for Road to Valor: Empires have started since February 23. Since then, the game has registered over 2.5 lakh registrations for the game. The company said that as part of the launch offer, it will offer special rewards to gamers who download the app.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India, said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers. Road to Valor: Empires is a reflection of KRAFTON’s continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market. We hope our users enjoy the game as much we enjoyed creating it as they delve into the world of mythological characters and historical civilizations."

Road to Valor: Empires comes with exclusive India-specific features like the option to create custom rooms to watch and play games with friends and the Hindi user interface which offers an elevated and authentic gaming experience for Indian players. The company says that it will roll out support in other local languages soon. The game offers a new starter pack with unique rewards, starting at ₹29.

“We are excited for gamers to experience Road to Valor: Empires and hope they enjoy the new custom features specially crafted for the Indian audience. With refined visuals, easy-to-learn gameplay, and exciting challenges, Road to Valor: Empires is designed to offer an engaging and immersive experience to gamers. We look forward to bringing in regular updates and delivering new challenges to elevate the experience for players." said Junyoung Lee, CEO, Dreamotion.