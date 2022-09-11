BGMI may soon have a ‘good news’ for its fans

BGMI may soon have a ‘good news’ for its fans1 min read . 06:48 PM IST
Players of Battlegrounds Mobile India, you may be able to play the game again! The company is reportedly changing its servers location from India-Singapore to India-Malaysia. According to a report by Insidesport, many players have started witnessing that specific player IDs are not coming up in the in-game search results, even though these IDs are visible in the ranking table. Users are seeing a migration notice that says “The player you are viewing has migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India." The data transfer prompt, the report says, is similar to the one that showed up during the PUBG Mobile-BGMI data transfer.
Notably, BGMI has not issued any official statement regarding the same. If the report of data transfer is actually true, it means that the BGMI ban by India may lift soon. The report says that the news has resulted in the unban date getting circulated in large numbers. “All these speculations picked up pace when many fans started facing an ‘account migration’ prompt upon searching for specific player IDs in BGMI," it says.
On July 28, 2022, Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple took down the Krafton game, citing orders from the Indian government. The government banned the royal battle-ground format game, using a section of the IT law that it has invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on national security and data sharing concerns. Under a similar provision of IT laws, the government of India banned more than 100 Chinese apps since 2020, including the Chinese publisher Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
BGMI is the Indian version of Tencent's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) that is already banned in the country. The Krafton game was relaunched in India as BGMI, a year ago to the heavy demands of the gamers. Just like the PUBG and BGMI, New State for Indian gamers, Garena had also launched the Garena Free Fire Max after the ban of Garena Free Fire.
