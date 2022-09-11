BGMI may soon have a ‘good news’ for its fans

Players of Battlegrounds Mobile India, you may be able to play the game again! The company is reportedly changing its servers location from India-Singapore to India-Malaysia. According to a report by Insidesport, many players have started witnessing that specific player IDs are not coming up in the in-game search results, even though these IDs are visible in the ranking table. Users are seeing a migration notice that says “The player you are viewing has migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India." The data transfer prompt, the report says, is similar to the one that showed up during the PUBG Mobile-BGMI data transfer.

