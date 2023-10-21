BGMI now offers Skull Crate in 2.8 update! What is it and how to avail
Battlegrounds Mobile India introduces Zombie Edge theme with new Skull crate and spooky rewards.
Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced a Zombie Edge theme in its latest 2.8 update. To add to the excitement, the game now presents the "Box of Horrors" featuring the all-new "Skull crate." This crate offers a host of eerie rewards that players will undoubtedly want to unlock. Here's how you can obtain this spooky crate and its themed outfit.