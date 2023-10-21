Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced a Zombie Edge theme in its latest 2.8 update. To add to the excitement, the game now presents the "Box of Horrors" featuring the all-new "Skull crate." This crate offers a host of eerie rewards that players will undoubtedly want to unlock. Here's how you can obtain this spooky crate and its themed outfit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through their official Instagram account, BGMI shared a post unveiling the latest Skull crate and its accompanying items for players. With the crate now available in the game, players can acquire it using UC, the in-game currency for BGMI.

Interestingly, the new crate showcases a range of Halloween-themed exclusive items, such as the Skeletal Chevalier set, Chaosbound Shackles set, Chaosbound Shackles-MK47, and the Sweet Jaunt Parachute. Players can obtain the Skull crate and use it to experience the Zombie Edged theme on the Erangle map. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by HT Tech, to acquire the Skull Crate and access its newly introduced items, players must make a UC purchase. You can find the Skull crate in the "Crates" section of the menu. Simply select the "Skull crate," and the items will be presented on the right side of your screen. Then, choose "Open." For the initial crate opening, the cost is 48 UC, and subsequent opens will require 60 UC each. If you have 540 UC, you can open the premium crate 10 times.

Securing the new sets is purely a matter of luck, and only a fortunate few will obtain them. It is important to note that this new crate is available for a limited time, so don't miss out on these fantastic items before it is discontinued.

Mint previously reported that the latest 2.8 update has brought forth a captivating "zombie edge" theme, generating significant excitement among players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the spirit of the Halloween season, the game has unveiled the enticing Wicked Night Crate, offering players a chance to acquire the Gothic Gentleman outfit and various other rewards.

