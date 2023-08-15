BGMI redeem codes for Aug 15, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts!1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:56 AM IST
BGMI redeem codes provide free in-game items for players, allowing them to unlock exclusive rewards without spending money. Players can redeem codes on the official BGMI website using their character ID and collect prizes in the in-game mail.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
