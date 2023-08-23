BGMI redeem codes for Aug 23, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts!

BGMI ( Battlegrounds Mobile India ) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.

Similar to other popular battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that grant players access to a wide range of enticing rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC (Unknown Cash), and much more.

By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without having to spend any money. This system provides an alternative to purchasing in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game's offerings without financial constraints. Discover how to redeem codes in BGMI and unlock a plethora of exclusive in-game items.

BGMI redeem codes are a special feature that enables players to obtain in-game items for free by using specific codes. With these codes, gamers can access various items without having to spend any money on the in-game currency called "Unknown Cash" (UC).

Redeem codes are a convenient way for players who don't wish to purchase UC to acquire items from the in-game store. These codes can be used to unlock a range of items, including chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more. To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps outlined below.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 23, 2023

BTOQZHZ8CQ

TQIZBZ76F

5FG10D33

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

BMTCZBZMFS

TQIZBz76F

BMTFZBZQNC

SD14G84FCC

How to get BGMI to redeem codes to buy in-game items

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.