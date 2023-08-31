BGMI redeem codes for Aug 31, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts!1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST
BGMI redeem codes offer players free in-game items such as skins, outfits, and emotes without spending money. Players can redeem codes on the BGMI website using their character ID and collect rewards in-game.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
