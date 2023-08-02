BGMI redeem codes for August 2: How to unlock exclusive in-game items for free

BGMI redeem codes for August 2: How to unlock exclusive in-game items for free2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:52 AM IST
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) redeem codes provide players with free in-game items without spending money. Players can follow steps on the official website to redeem codes and collect prizes.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
