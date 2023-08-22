After being banned by the Indian government for nearly a year, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has successfully made its comeback in the country. Following the prohibition of PUBG Mobile, BGMI swiftly gained popularity. This time around, the multiplayer game received approvals from the Indian government around 10 months ago, albeit with specific modifications.

Similar to other battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, the developers of BGMI consistently release redeem codes that grant players access to a tempting range of rewards and giveaways. These rewards encompass weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and more.

By utilizing these codes, gamers can obtain these items without having to spend real money on the in-game currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC). These redeem codes serve as a convenient avenue for players who opt not to purchase UC, enabling them to acquire items from the in-game store. Various items such as chicken congratulatory gestures and weapon skins can be unlocked through these codes.

This system provides an excellent alternative for obtaining in-game currency, granting players the ability to relish the game's offerings without encountering financial limitations. To make use of these codes and procure in-game items, please follow the steps outlined below:

BGMI redeem codes for August 22, 2023:

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to redeem BGMI codes for in-game items:

Step 1: Head to the official BGMI website and input your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward into the designated field.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code displayed on the screen and click on "submit."

Step 4: After completion, retrieve the redeemable rewards from the in-game mailbox.

Now you can enjoy an assortment of exhilarating in-game items without any financial burden by utilizing these redeem codes. Happy gaming!