BGMI redeem codes for August 6, 2023: Win free weapons, rewards and other gifts1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) returns to India with redeem codes offering in-game rewards and items.
After almost a year-long ban by the Indian government, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has made a triumphant return to the country. Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI quickly gained popularity and this time, the multiplayer game secured approvals from the Indian government with specific modifications around 10 months ago.