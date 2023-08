After almost a year-long ban by the Indian government, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has made a triumphant return to the country. Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI quickly gained popularity and this time, the multiplayer game secured approvals from the Indian government with specific modifications around 10 months ago.

Similar to other battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that offer players access to a tempting array of rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and much more.

By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any real money on the in-game currency called "Unknown Cash" (UC). These redeem codes serve as a convenient way for players who prefer not to purchase UC to obtain items from the in-game store. Players can unlock various items, such as chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more, through these codes.

This system provides an excellent alternative for acquiring in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game's offerings without facing financial constraints. To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps provided below:

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6, 2023:

LEVKIN2QPCZ - Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR - Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX - Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

VETREL2IMHX -> Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A - Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT - Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM32U - Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR - Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD71G84FCC - AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ - Outfit

TQIZBZ76F - Motor Vehicle Skin

SD33Z66XHH - SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S - Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ - New Skin (M17A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin (First 5000 users)

How to Redeem BGMI Codes for In-Game Items:

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click "submit."

Step 4: Once done, collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

Now you can enjoy a variety of exciting in-game items without any financial burden by using these redeem codes. Happy gaming!