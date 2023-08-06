BGMI redeem codes for August 6, 2023: Win free weapons, rewards and other gifts

BGMI redeem codes for August 6, 2023: Win free weapons, rewards and other gifts1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) returns to India with redeem codes offering in-game rewards and items.
After almost a year-long ban by the Indian government, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has made a triumphant return to the country. Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI quickly gained popularity and this time, the multiplayer game secured approvals from the Indian government with specific modifications around 10 months ago.
Similar to other battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that offer players access to a tempting array of rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and much more.
By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any real money on the in-game currency called "Unknown Cash" (UC). These redeem codes serve as a convenient way for players who prefer not to purchase UC to obtain items from the in-game store. Players can unlock various items, such as chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more, through these codes.
This system provides an excellent alternative for acquiring in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game's offerings without facing financial constraints. To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps provided below:
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6, 2023:
LEVKIN2QPCZ - Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR - Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX - Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
VETREL2IMHX -> Bumble Bee Set
TIFZBHZK4A - Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT - Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM32U - Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR - Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD71G84FCC - AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ - Outfit
TQIZBZ76F - Motor Vehicle Skin
SD33Z66XHH - SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S - Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ - New Skin (M17A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
How to Redeem BGMI Codes for In-Game Items:
Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click "submit."
Step 4: Once done, collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.
Now you can enjoy a variety of exciting in-game items without any financial burden by using these redeem codes. Happy gaming!
Now you can enjoy a variety of exciting in-game items without any financial burden by using these redeem codes. Happy gaming!