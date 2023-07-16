BGMI redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Claim free weapons, rewards and other exciting gifts

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has made a comeback in India following a nearly one-year ban imposed by the Indian government. The game gained immense popularity in the country after the ban on PUBG Mobile . This time, the multiplayer game has received approval from the Indian government, albeit with certain modifications, approximately 10 months ago.

Similar to other renowned battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI developers frequently release redeem codes that grant players access to a wide array of alluring rewards and freebies. These rewards encompass weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC or Unknown Cash), and much more.

BGMI codes for July 16, 2023

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

By redeeming these codes, gamers can obtain these items without spending any real money on the in-game currency called "Unknown Cash" (UC). Redeem codes provide a convenient method for players who prefer not to purchase UC to acquire items from the in-game store. These codes can unlock various items, including chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more.

This system offers an alternative to purchasing in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game's offerings without financial constraints. To redeem codes and obtain in-game items, the following steps can be followed:

Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Paste the redemption code for the desired in-game reward in the designated space.

Enter the captcha/verification code displayed on the screen and click on submit.

Once completed, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail system.

By following these steps, players can make use of BGMI redeem codes to acquire a variety of in-game items and enhance their gaming experience.