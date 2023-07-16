BGMI redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Claim free weapons, rewards and other exciting gifts

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has made a comeback in India following a nearly one-year ban imposed by the Indian government. The game gained immense popularity in the country after the ban on PUBG Mobile. This time, the multiplayer game has received approval from the Indian government, albeit with certain modifications, approximately 10 months ago.
Similar to other renowned battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI developers frequently release redeem codes that grant players access to a wide array of alluring rewards and freebies. These rewards encompass weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC or Unknown Cash), and much more.
BGMI codes for July 16, 2023
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks