BGMI redeem codes for July 18, 2023: Claim free weapons, rewards and other exciting gifts

BGMI redeem codes for July 18, 2023: Claim free weapons, rewards and other exciting gifts1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:43 AM IST
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) returns to India after a ban, with the government's approval. Redeem codes allow players to get in-game rewards without spending real money.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has made a comeback in India following a nearly one-year ban imposed by the Indian government. The game gained immense popularity in the country after the ban on PUBG Mobile. This time, the multiplayer game has received approval from the Indian government, albeit with certain modifications, approximately 10 months ago.
