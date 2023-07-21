BGMI redeem codes for July 21, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts including emotes, outfits, in-game credits2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:32 AM IST
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) offers redeem codes that grant players access to free in-game items like weapon skins and emotes. Here's how to redeem them.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×