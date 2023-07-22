BGMI redeem codes for July 22, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts including emotes, outfits, in-game credits2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
BGMI, the popular battle royale game in India, offers redeem codes that grant players free in-game items. Follow the steps on the official website to redeem codes and collect prizes.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
