Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Technology / News/  BGMI redeem codes for July 23, 2023: Claim free weapons, rewards and other exciting gifts

BGMI redeem codes for July 23, 2023: Claim free weapons, rewards and other exciting gifts

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Livemint

After a year-long ban, BGMI has returned to India with government approvals. Redeem codes are available for players to unlock in-game items without spending real money.

BGMI redeem codes are a special feature that enables players to obtain in-game items for free by using specific codes.

After almost a year-long ban by the Indian government, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has made a triumphant return to the country. Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI quickly gained popularity and this time, the multiplayer game secured approvals from the Indian government with specific modifications around 10 months ago.

After almost a year-long ban by the Indian government, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has made a triumphant return to the country. Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI quickly gained popularity and this time, the multiplayer game secured approvals from the Indian government with specific modifications around 10 months ago.

Similar to other well-known battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that offer players access to a tempting array of rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and much more.

Similar to other well-known battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire Max, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that offer players access to a tempting array of rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and much more.

By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any real money on the in-game currency called "Unknown Cash" (UC). These redeem codes serve as a convenient way for players who prefer not to purchase UC to obtain items from the in-game store. Players can unlock various items, such as chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more, through these codes.

By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any real money on the in-game currency called "Unknown Cash" (UC). These redeem codes serve as a convenient way for players who prefer not to purchase UC to obtain items from the in-game store. Players can unlock various items, such as chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more, through these codes.

This system provides an excellent alternative for acquiring in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game's offerings without facing financial constraints. To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps provided below:

This system provides an excellent alternative for acquiring in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game's offerings without facing financial constraints. To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps provided below:

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 23, 2023:

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 23, 2023:

S78FTU2XJ

S78FTU2XJ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

PGHZDBTFZ95U

UKUZBZGWF

UKUZBZGWF

5FG71D33

5FG71D33

5FG81D44

5FG81D44

JJCZCDZJ9U

JJCZCDZJ9U

MIDASBUY-COM

MIDASBUY-COM

TIFZBHZK4A

TIFZBHZK4A

GPHZDBTFZM32U

GPHZDBTFZM32U

KARZBZYTR

KARZBZYTR

SD71G84FCC

SD71G84FCC

How to Redeem BGMI codes for in-game items:

How to Redeem BGMI codes for in-game items:

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click "submit."

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click "submit."

Step 4: Once done, collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

Step 4: Once done, collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

Now you can enjoy a variety of exciting in-game items without any financial burden by using these redeem codes. Happy gaming!

Now you can enjoy a variety of exciting in-game items without any financial burden by using these redeem codes. Happy gaming!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.