BGMI redeem codes for July 29, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts!2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:47 AM IST
BGMI, the popular battle royale game in India, offers redeem codes to players for free in-game items like skins and UC. Follow the steps on the official website to redeem the codes and collect prizes.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×