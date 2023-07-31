BGMI redeem codes for July 31, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts!1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:51 AM IST
These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC (Unknown Cash), and much more.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×