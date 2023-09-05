BGMI redeem codes for Sept 5, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts!1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:24 AM IST
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) offers redeem codes for free in-game items like skins, outfits, and more. Players can redeem these codes on the official website using their character ID.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago.
